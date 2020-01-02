Man assaulted, vehicle stolen on New Year’s Eve in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating after a man was reportedly assaulted and robbed on New Year’s Eve.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., a man was walking in the area of King and Bethune streets when he was approached by two unknown males. The suspects allegedly assaulted the man and stole his truck.

Paramedics attended the scene and the man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for his injury.

Police say the truck was later located parked outside a restaurant in Port Hope.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

