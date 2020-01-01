Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Hong Kong protesters, police fight overnight as clash extends into new year

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 1, 2020 12:45 am
Hong Kong protesters block roads, clash with police on New Year’s Eve
WATCH ABOVE: Hong Kong protesters block roads, clash with police on New Year's Eve

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons against anti-government protesters over New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of Wednesday, extending the months-long movement into a new year.

The police actions were focused on the more industrial and working class districts on the city’s Kowloon side where protesters were watching a New Year’s light show. Afterward, protesters marched into a densely populated shopping district in a prelude to an annual pro-democracy march expected to be attended by tens or hundreds of thousands Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Hong Kong protesters form human chains, block roads in final hours of 2019

The protests began in June over proposed legislation that could have allowed residents to be extradited to China where they could face possible torture and unfair trials. The legislation was withdrawn, but not before the protests expanded to wider calls for reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Story continues below advertisement

Hong Kong toned down its New Year’s celebrations amid the protests, which have dealt severe blows to the city’s retail, tourism and nightlife sectors.

New Year’s 2020: Hong Kong skyline illuminated with electric light show
New Year’s 2020: Hong Kong skyline illuminated with electric light show

Protesters also gathered at the Prince Edward subway station where police four months ago had rushed in, beating and tear gassing demonstrators who had no way to flee. That incident is among many cited by demonstrators as cases of police abuse for which no one has been held accountable.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Hong KongHong Kong protestsNew YearHong Kong policeHong Kong ClashesHong Kong lawhong kong protests new year
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.