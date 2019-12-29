1 dead after small plane crashes in Maryland neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation’s capital Sunday, hitting a home’s carport and killing the lone person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.

The plane came down in a neighbourhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport and a car before it broke into many pieces, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County fire and emergency services.

The plane and the car caught fire, Brady said, and a small fire occurred in the house’s attic. Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground and no one was in the house at the time.

In this image made from video provided by the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, firefighters and police officers investigate the scene of a small plane crash in the Lanham neighbourhood, Md., Dec. 29, 2019. Prince George's County Fire / EMS via The Associated Press

The identity of the person killed was withheld pending notification of family members, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

The home is about 4.8 kilometres south of an airport in College Park, Maryland, where the Federal Aviation Administration said the Grumman American AA-5A aircraft departed.

The plane was heading to the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, the FAA said in a statement. The FAA was investigating what happened.

At least 18 homes near the crash lost power, state police said. Lanham is in northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C.