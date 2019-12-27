Suspect in reported violent home invasion in rural Manitoba surrenders to police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in connection with a reported violent home invasion in rural Manitoba in which a woman was allegedly assaulted in her sleep has turned himself in to police.

Police asked for help finding Christopher Leonard Benn, 32, on Tuesday after three men allegedly broke into a woman’s suite in an apartment block in Russell, Man., early Sunday.

The 32-year-old victim reportedly told police she was sleeping when the men broke in and violently assaulted her.

She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg and has since been released.

Police say one man was arrested near the scene carrying an item that was allegedly stolen from the apartment. A second suspect was later arrested as well, police say.

Elroy Lee Benn, 40, of Birdtail First Nation, and Harley Hunter Mecas, 30, of Waywayseecappo First Nation, have each been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and breaking and entering.

On December 26, 2019, Christopher Benn turned himself in to police. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery and Breaking and Entering and has been remanded into custody. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/OAoVh4z2cl — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 27, 2019

On Friday, police say Benn turned himself in.

He is now charged with aggravated assault, robbery and breaking and entering. He has been held in custody.

