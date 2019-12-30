Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
those old radio shows

Those Old Radio Shows January 3-4

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 30, 2019 10:02 am

Friday, Jan. 3:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die, Pt. 1; Hancock’s Half Hour – The East Cheam Drama Festival
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Prisoner of Zenda
Hour 3: Jack Benny – Life of Jack; Have Gun Will Travel – Finn Alley
Hour 4: Casey, Crime Photographer – Bright New Star; Suspense – Give Me Liberty

Saturday, Jan 4:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Daughter; Cisco Kid – According to Law
Hour 2: Green Horney – Youth Takes the Headlines; Bold Venture – Murder of Franny Lane
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Midas Touch Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Midas Touch Matter (conclusion); Our Miss Brooks – Winter Outing / New Girl in Town
Hour 5: Fibber McGee and Molly – Visiting Uncle Dennis; The Haunting Hour – A Corpse Was There

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.