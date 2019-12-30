Those Old Radio Shows January 3-4

Friday, Jan. 3:
Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die, Pt. 1; Hancock’s Half Hour – The East Cheam Drama Festival
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Prisoner of Zenda
Hour 3: Jack Benny – Life of Jack; Have Gun Will Travel – Finn Alley
Hour 4: Casey, Crime Photographer – Bright New Star; Suspense – Give Me Liberty
Saturday, Jan 4:
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Daughter; Cisco Kid – According to Law
Hour 2: Green Horney – Youth Takes the Headlines; Bold Venture – Murder of Franny Lane
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Midas Touch Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Midas Touch Matter (conclusion); Our Miss Brooks – Winter Outing / New Girl in Town
Hour 5: Fibber McGee and Molly – Visiting Uncle Dennis; The Haunting Hour – A Corpse Was There
