Crime

Winnipeg police lay gun, drug charges against man found hiding on Central Park roof

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 4:25 pm
A Winnipeg man is facing drug and gun charges following a raid at a Central Park apartment suite Sunday.
A Winnipeg man is facing drug and gun charges following a raid at a Central Park apartment suite Sunday.

A man who tried to hide from police on a roof is back on the ground and facing charges after a drug raid in the Central Park neighbourhood Sunday night.

Officers were raiding a suite in an apartment block in the 300 block of Qu-Appelle Avenue when police say their suspect took off and hid on the roof.

Despite the effort to escape, police say man was quickly taken into custody.

Police seized just over 4.5 grams of both powder cocaine and crack cocaine, $690 in cash, a loaded .22 calibre handgun, as well as cellphones, a scale and drug packaging materials.

Abdelgadr Said Omer, 30, of Winnipeg, is facing a list of drug and gun charges.

He has been detained in custody.

