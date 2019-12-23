Menu

Canada

Manitoba could become the next province to eliminate Daylight Saving Time

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2019 6:40 am
Updated December 23, 2019 7:41 am
Manitoba politicians are seeking public consultation on whether to end the practice of switching to daylight saving time in the province.
Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are launching a website to gauge public opinion on whether the province should stop changing clocks every spring and fall.

NDP legislature member Adrien Sala says there is plenty of scientific evidence that shows time changes can affect people’s sleep and overall health.

He says people can weigh in on whether they want to stop switching from standard time to daylight time and back and, if so, which one should be adopted permanently.

So far, Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government hasn’t shown any interest in stopping time changes.

British Columbia has introduced legislation to adopt permanent daylight time, although the province is waiting to see whether California, Oregon and Washington state will also make the move.

The Alberta government recently launched public consultations on the topic as well.

The Manitoba Liberal Party, which holds just three legislature seats, has suggested making the issue a referendum question in the next provincial election.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
