Health

New Ontario Health super agency names president and CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 12:02 pm
Focus Ontario : Health-Care Super Agency
WATCH ABOVE (MARCH 2019):On this week's Focus Ontario, growing fallout from Jody Wilson-Raybould's bombshell testimony in Ottawa. And, we put the tough questions to Health Minister Christine Elliott about Ontario's new health-care super agency.

TORONTO – The head of a hospital network east of Toronto has been named the president and CEO of Ontario’s new health super agency.

Matthew Anderson, the current president and CEO of Lakeridge Health serving the Durham Region, will start his new position Feb. 1.

The government is creating Ontario Health by merging the province’s 14 local health integration networks and six health agencies, including Cancer Care Ontario and eHealth.

READ MORE: Hundreds protest Ontario health-care funding in downtown Toronto

The board of directors of Ontario Health says Anderson has significant health-care experience and is highly focused on the needs of patients and caregivers.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Anderson will play a key role in helping to transform the public health-care system and end hospital overcrowding.

The government projects the overall system changes will save $350 million a year by 2021-22.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsdurham regionChristine ElliottLakeridge HealthOntario HealthcareMatthew AndersonOntario health super agency
