Ontario government investing $960K in Campbellford Memorial Hospital for upgrades, repairs

The provincial government is providing another $960,000 in funding to Campbellford Memorial Hospital through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF).

The funding aims to address “much-needed” infrastructure renewal activities, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini announced Thursday.

“This significant investment at Campbellford Memorial Hospital will ensure essential improvements that will support front-line workers in their continued delivery of excellent care to their patients,” said Piccini.

“My commitment to Campbellford Memorial Hospital and the community of Trent Hills has been unwavering since day one. I will continue to work with the community to meet growing health care needs.”

Paul Nichols, chair of the hospital’s board of directors, says the funding will allow the hospital to undertake needed improvements to the building’s safety and security systems.

“The completion of these improvements will enhance the safety and security of staff, volunteers, visitors and most importantly patients,” he said.

“Campbellford Memorial Hospital is committed to maintaining and enhancing the safety and security of the hospital while we continue to provide patient care in our existing facilities and while we plan for the future.”

Hospital president and CEO Varouj Eskedjian added: “Campbellford Memorial Hospital needs to continue to invest in the infrastructure of the current hospital facility in order to continue to provide the highest level of care and safety to patients and staff.”

In May, the province announced $5 million to the hospital to help address wait times.