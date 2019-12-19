Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2019 12:54 am
Updated December 19, 2019 12:55 am

EVERETT, Wash. – Dawson Butt’s power-play goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Everett Silvertips edged the Tri-City Americans 4-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Gage Goncalves, Jake Christiansen and Jackson Berezowski also scored as the Silvertips (24-6-2) extended their point streak to eight games.

Paycen Bjorklund scored twice for Tri-City (12-15-4) and Samuel Stewart also found the back of the net.

Keegan Karki made 15 saves for Everett. Beck Warm turned away 38 shots for the Americans.

The Silvertips were 3 for 6 on the power play and Tri-City went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

GIANTS 4 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Tyler Preziuso put away the winner at the 14:20 mark of the third period as Vancouver slipped past the Rockets.

Story continues below advertisement

Alex Kannok Leipert, John Little and Tristen Nielsen rounded out the attack for the Giants (15-15-2).

Pavel Novak, Jadon Joseph and Matthew Wedman scored for Kelowna (18-11-3).

CHIEFS 3 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA— Adam Beckman’s power-play goal near the midway point of the game stood as the winner as Spokane topped the Royals.

Leif Mattson and Jack Finley also scored for the Chiefs (19-10-4).

Kaid Oliver scored for Victoria (17-11-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 18, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosCalgary HitmenBrandon Wheat KingsMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IceVictoria RoyalsPortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.