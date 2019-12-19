WHL Roundup: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

EVERETT, Wash. – Dawson Butt’s power-play goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Everett Silvertips edged the Tri-City Americans 4-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Gage Goncalves, Jake Christiansen and Jackson Berezowski also scored as the Silvertips (24-6-2) extended their point streak to eight games.

Paycen Bjorklund scored twice for Tri-City (12-15-4) and Samuel Stewart also found the back of the net.

Keegan Karki made 15 saves for Everett. Beck Warm turned away 38 shots for the Americans.

The Silvertips were 3 for 6 on the power play and Tri-City went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

GIANTS 4 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Tyler Preziuso put away the winner at the 14:20 mark of the third period as Vancouver slipped past the Rockets.

Alex Kannok Leipert, John Little and Tristen Nielsen rounded out the attack for the Giants (15-15-2).

Pavel Novak, Jadon Joseph and Matthew Wedman scored for Kelowna (18-11-3).

—

CHIEFS 3 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA— Adam Beckman’s power-play goal near the midway point of the game stood as the winner as Spokane topped the Royals.

Leif Mattson and Jack Finley also scored for the Chiefs (19-10-4).

Kaid Oliver scored for Victoria (17-11-2).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 18, 2019.