Toronto under extreme cold weather alert on Wednesday

Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city on Wednesday in anticipation of dropping temperatures within the next 24 hours.

The alert is in place until further notice, Dr. Eileen de Villa said.

“Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when the temperature in the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 degrees Celsius or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder,” de Villa said in a press release.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be as cold as -12 C by the end of the day, with wind chills ranging from -12 to -18. The wind chill is expected to get colder for Thursday, going as low as -22.

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children. People with heart problems can experience worsening of their condition up to several days after cold weather occurs,” de Villa said.

Extreme cold weather alerts activate local services that focus on getting vulnerable residents inside to warmer conditions.

Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert, which has activated services aimed at helping the city’s most vulnerable. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan