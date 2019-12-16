Holiday Train stopping in Regina Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be making its annual stop in Regina on Tuesday.

The train is arriving at 5:45 p.m. and will be stopping at 2905 North Railway Street for a special holiday show.

This year’s performers are Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. The live show will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The CP Holiday Train has been rolling through North American communities for 21 years in an effort to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food shelters.

According to CP, the Holiday Train has raised more than $15.8 million and 4.5 million pounds of food for North American food banks since 1999.

All proceeds that are raised in communities stay in communities.