Watch the 2019 Vancouver Santa Claus Parade right here

It’s that time of year once again to bring family and friends together to watch one of Vancouver’s most beloved holiday traditions.
Tens of thousands of people gathered downtown earlier this month to take in the 2019 TELUS Santa Claus Parade, and Global BC was there to capture all the action — while some of our personalities took part in the fun themselves.
If you weren’t able to make it to the parade yourself, or simply want to relive the Christmas magic, you can watch our one-hour special of highlights right here.
Global BC and BC1 will also be airing the special, hosted by Paul Haysom and Sonia Sunger, throughout the holiday season, including on Dec. 22 and 25.
Proceeds from the Santa Claus Parade went towards the the CKNW Kids’ Fund and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, which accepted food donations on-site.
COMMENTS