Politics

Union accused by Manitoba Tories of breaking election limits files financials

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2019 7:05 pm
Cabinet minister Kelvin Goertzen accused Unifor of breaking the spending limits for third parties in the provincial election in August.
Cabinet minister Kelvin Goertzen accused Unifor of breaking the spending limits for third parties in the provincial election in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Manitoba union accused by the governing Progressive Conservative party of breaking an election advertising limit has filed paperwork that says its spending was well within the law.

Unifor has filed a financial report with Elections Manitoba, as all third-party advertisers are required to do after each election.

Unifor says it spent just under $19,000 during the four-week Manitoba election campaign that ended Sept. 10 – well under the legal limit of $25,000.

Cabinet minister Kelvin Goertzen accused Unifor in August of over-spending, when he noticed several billboards, bus-shelter ads and brochures the union had produced that criticized the government.

The Progressive Conservatives quickly filed a complaint with the provincial election commissioner, and that investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor denied the accusation from the start, and both sides say they will not comment further until the investigation is complete.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
UniforManitoba GovernmentKelvin GoertzenManitoba PCElection Spending
