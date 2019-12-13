Ontario commits up to $9.8M to construct new Midland community health centre

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Ontario has announced that it will invest up to $9.8 million to support the construction of a new community health centre in Midland.

Dubbed the Community Health Hub, the centre will offer several different services and programs at the its site that are currently offered at separate locations,

The Centre de sante communautaire Chigamik Community Health Centre, the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care’s outpatient mental health program and the HERO (Housing, Employment, Rehabilitation and Our Place Social Club) Centre will be moved to the new Community Health Hub, which is scheduled to complete construction in the spring.

“Our government will end hallway healthcare by investing in innovative projects like the new Community Health Hub that will help more patients and families access coordinated care in a single location,” Robin Martin, the parliamentary assistant to Ontario’s health minister, said in a statement.

“Integrated models of care that are supported by its infrastructure is a key part of our broader plan to build a connected and sustainable public healthcare system centered around the needs of patients.”

Jill Dunlop, Simcoe North’s MPP, said in a statement that the new health centre will improve access to services.

“We are very excited to see our history of collaboration expand by coming together in our new physical space,” Carol Lambie, Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Waypoint and Chigamik were visionary in planning for this co-location of services to improve access for our clients and their families, which is now very aligned to the government’s commitment to integrated care delivery systems.”

Ontario is investing $27 billion over 10 years to build new and expanded hospital infrastructure, while also supporting new community-based programs and services.

