Winnipeg Transit fares going up in the New Year

Send this page to someone via email

If your daily commute is on Winnipeg Transit, you’re going to need to dig a little deeper in your pocket for bus fare next year.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, the price for a trip on the bus is increasing by five cents to $3 for a full cash fare and $2.50 for seniors and youths.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Transit cuts likely avoided in 2020 after public works committee motion

Prices are slightly lower for bus tickets or e-cash fares, at $2.65 for adults and post-secondary students, $1.88 for youths, and $1.33 for seniors.

For a full list of fares, including 2020 prices for passes in three, five, seven, 14, 21, and 28-day increments, as well as monthly and annual passes, visit the Winnipeg Transit site.

0:41 University of Manitoba Labour Studies professor David Camfield talks about Winnipeg Transit contract negotiations University of Manitoba Labour Studies professor David Camfield talks about Winnipeg Transit contract negotiations

Story continues below advertisement