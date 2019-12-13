Menu

Money

Winnipeg Transit fares going up in the New Year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 3:13 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo.
A Winnipeg Transit bus is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News

If your daily commute is on Winnipeg Transit, you’re going to need to dig a little deeper in your pocket for bus fare next year.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, the price for a trip on the bus is increasing by five cents to $3 for a full cash fare and $2.50 for seniors and youths.

Prices are slightly lower for bus tickets or e-cash fares, at $2.65 for adults and post-secondary students, $1.88 for youths, and $1.33 for seniors.

For a full list of fares, including 2020 prices for passes in three, five, seven, 14, 21, and 28-day increments, as well as monthly and annual passes, visit the Winnipeg Transit site.

University of Manitoba Labour Studies professor David Camfield talks about Winnipeg Transit contract negotiations
University of Manitoba Labour Studies professor David Camfield talks about Winnipeg Transit contract negotiations

 

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.