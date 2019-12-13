Winnipeg Transit fares going up in the New Year

If your daily commute is on Winnipeg Transit, you’re going to need to dig a little deeper in your pocket for bus fare next year.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, the price for a trip on the bus is increasing by five cents to $3 for a full cash fare and $2.50 for seniors and youths.
Prices are slightly lower for bus tickets or e-cash fares, at $2.65 for adults and post-secondary students, $1.88 for youths, and $1.33 for seniors.
For a full list of fares, including 2020 prices for passes in three, five, seven, 14, 21, and 28-day increments, as well as monthly and annual passes, visit the Winnipeg Transit site.
University of Manitoba Labour Studies professor David Camfield talks about Winnipeg Transit contract negotiations
