No charges to be laid in building of Winnipeg Police Service headquarters, Canada Post plant

Manitoba Justice says there is not enough evidence to charge anyone for alleged fraud, forgery and money laundering relating to the building of the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters and a Canada Post processing plant.

Caspian Construction was hired by the city to build the new Winnipeg Police Headquarters and the Canada Post mail processing plant at 1870 Wellington Ave. The Commercial Crimes Section of the RCMP started their extensive investigation into the company in October of 2014.

“Based on all available evidence, MPS is not authorizing any criminal charges based on the findings of the investigation,” said the Manitoba Prosecution Service in a statement sent to media Friday.

Mayor Brian Bowman told Global News now that charges are not forthcoming, he will start a public inquiry. The city of Winnipeg is currently suing Caspian Construction. He will be speaking to media at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

In December 2014, RCMP raided a Caspian Construction head office on McGillivray Boulevard. During that search, 46 boxes and four filing cabinets of documents were seized. RCMP said the investigation resulted in the review of more than six terabytes of data, 200,000 emails, interviews with 130 witnesses, and 15 search warrants.

“Those results consisted of 347 gigabytes of evidence including over 1,300 electronic folders and over 36,000 electronic files,” said MPS Friday.

Global News attempted to reach Caspian Construction owner Armik Babakhanians Friday morning, leaving a message with the person who answered the phone.

Court documents acquired in February 2016 alleged Caspian Construction manipulated documents in order to inflate payments.

MPS said they reviewed the evidence to see if charges could be laid.

“Several prosecutors were consulted, based on their knowledge and experience related to this type of investigation and related legal disciplines. The review … continued throughout most of 2019.”

Charges were considered by MPS including breach of trust, fraud exceeding $5,000, forgery of documents, uttering forged documents, keeping false books or documents, and money laundering.

“In all cases, two criteria must be met for charges to be laid,” said MPS.

“First, there must be sufficient evidence to support a reasonable likelihood of conviction. The second consideration is whether charges are in the public interest, but this can only be considered if the first standard is met.”

In this case, there wasn’t enough evidence, MPS added.

— with files from Brittany Greenslade and Erik Pindera

