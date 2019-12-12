Menu

Crime

Brantford police appeal for witnesses after shooting nearly injures sleeping toddler

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 11:18 am
Updated December 12, 2019 11:20 am
Brantford police are seeking the public's help after a recent shooting nearly injured a two-year-old girl.
Brantford police are seeking the public's help after a recent shooting nearly injured a two-year-old girl. Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford police are making a second appeal to the public for information about a recent shooting that almost caused injury to a sleeping two-year-old girl.

According to police, numerous rounds were fired at a home on Strawberry Lane shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 4.

READ MORE: Senior rushed to hospital following serious crash in Brantford

Police say many of the shots entered the second storey of the home, where the girl was reportedly sleeping. At least one narrowly missed her.

Officers have reportedly spoken with numerous residents in the area but are looking for anyone who may have information or surveillance video from the area.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-756-0113 ext. 2265 or Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

