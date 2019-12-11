Menu

Canada

Guelph police asking for help in finding Good Samaritan

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 11, 2019 11:52 am
Guelph police say a woman in distress was dropped off at their station by a man driving a blue car on Sunday night.
Guelph police say a woman in distress was dropped off at their station by a man driving a blue car on Sunday night. Supplied

Guelph police say there is a Good Samaritan out there that they would like to speak with.

According to a news release, a woman was in some sort of distress late Sunday night in the area of Gordon Street and Dormie Lane.

Police say a man in a blue vehicle provided assistance by driving her to Guelph Police Headquarters and dropping her off.

READ MORE: OPP investigating threats made against Rockwood, Ont., resident

Police did not provide any other details but did provide an image of the vehicle the man was driving.

Anyone with information about this Good Samaritan is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.

