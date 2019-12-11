Guelph police asking for help in finding Good Samaritan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Guelph police say there is a Good Samaritan out there that they would like to speak with.

According to a news release, a woman was in some sort of distress late Sunday night in the area of Gordon Street and Dormie Lane.

Police say a man in a blue vehicle provided assistance by driving her to Guelph Police Headquarters and dropping her off.

Police did not provide any other details but did provide an image of the vehicle the man was driving.

Anyone with information about this Good Samaritan is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.

1:21 Twins assisted by Good Samaritan after deadly crash in Washington State ravine Twins assisted by Good Samaritan after deadly crash in Washington State ravine

Story continues below advertisement