Canada

Coast guard begins work to secure derelict ship that risks polluting N.S. river

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 1:19 pm
Updated December 9, 2019 1:20 pm
Canadian Coast Guard officers cruise their boat past Cormorant, the former Royal Canadian Navy diving support ship decommissioned in 1997, in Bridgewater, N.S. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Canadian Coast Guard officers cruise their boat past Cormorant, the former Royal Canadian Navy diving support ship decommissioned in 1997, in Bridgewater, N.S. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

The Canadian Coast Guard has started work to secure a derelict navy vessel that poses an environmental risk to Nova Scotia’s LaHave River.

The agency said in a briefing today that a federal environmental team arrived at the site Dec. 1, and contractors began work on Cormorant the next day.

The first week focused on securing the vessel at the dock in the port of Bridgewater, N.S., with the installation of eight new 60-metre mooring lines and two large fenders.

The next step will be to stabilize the vessel and remove bilge water and oil to assist in the righting of the ship, beginning in January.

The coast guard found in a study earlier this year that there was an imminent threat of pollution from the vessel secured at the privately owned port facility.

It also determined there was no evidence of ongoing maintenance of the vessel, its mooring lines were in poor condition, sea valves weren’t sealed and the ship was listing noticeably to one side.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaOilPollutionCoast GuardBridgewaterCanadian Coast GuardLaHave RiverCormorantDerelict vesselFendersBilge WaterCCGHMCS CormorantRighting of the ship
