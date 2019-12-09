Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired in Richmond Hill commuter lot, suspect vehicle located in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 1:13 pm
A white pickup truck was seized in Toronto in connection with a shooting in York Region.
A white pickup truck was seized in Toronto in connection with a shooting in York Region. Dave Kotyk/Global News

Toronto police say they have found a bullet-ridden vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting investigation being headed by York Regional Police in Richmond Hill.

York police said they responded to a call Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. about shots being fired from one vehicle into another in a commuter parking lot near Highway 404 and Major Mackenzie Drive West.

There were no injuries reported but witnesses described a white pickup truck fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Man reportedly shot through front door of Newmarket home, police appealing for witnesses

On Monday at around 8:21 a.m., Toronto police said they were called about a white pickup truck that was abandoned at a townhouse complex parking lot near Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue.

According to the report, the vehicle was ridden with bullet holes.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police contacted York police, who then seized the vehicle in connection with the earlier shooting.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto shootingYork PoliceRichmond Hill shootingRichmond Hill Shots Fired
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.