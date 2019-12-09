Shots fired in Richmond Hill commuter lot, suspect vehicle located in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have found a bullet-ridden vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting investigation being headed by York Regional Police in Richmond Hill.

York police said they responded to a call Sunday night around 8:15 p.m. about shots being fired from one vehicle into another in a commuter parking lot near Highway 404 and Major Mackenzie Drive West.

There were no injuries reported but witnesses described a white pickup truck fleeing the scene.

On Monday at around 8:21 a.m., Toronto police said they were called about a white pickup truck that was abandoned at a townhouse complex parking lot near Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue.

According to the report, the vehicle was ridden with bullet holes.

Toronto police contacted York police, who then seized the vehicle in connection with the earlier shooting.