Cannabis

Constellation executive David Klein named new CEO of Canopy Growth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 11:49 am
Updated December 9, 2019 12:19 pm
Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growths Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says its new generation of cannabis-infused food and beverage products won't be on store shelves until January in most markets.
Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growths Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says its new generation of cannabis-infused food and beverage products won't be on store shelves until January in most markets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. got a lift after the cannabis producer named a veteran Constellation Brands executive as its new chief executive.

Canopy shares gained $3.33 or 13.5 per cent at $28.05 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

David Klein, the chief financial officer at Canopy’s largest shareholder, will replace Mark Zekulin, effective Jan. 14, 2020.

Klein has been serving as chairman of the board at Canopy, which intends to appoint a new chairman once he takes over as CEO.

Zekulin is a founding employee at Canopy and has served in a variety of roles including president, co-CEO and finally as CEO after co-founder Bruce Linton was ousted earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canopy shares down as Constellation Brands says no plans for more investment

Linton’s departure came after Constellation said in June that it was “not pleased” with the company’s financial results.

Zekulin is expected to step down as CEO and resign his seat on the board of directors of Canopy effective Dec. 20.

