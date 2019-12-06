Menu

Crime

Disney cruise employee charged with raping 13-year-old girl at his home

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 6, 2019 1:56 pm
The Disney Wonder cruise ship sails toward the Cocoli Locks, part of the new Panama Canal expansion in Cocoli, Panama, Saturday, April 29, 2017. .
A Florida man who works for a Disney cruise line has been accused of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl at his home.

Orange County deputies arrested 53-year-old Keith Seitz on Nov. 25, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Thursday.

READ MORE: Disney+ warns subscribers of ‘outdated cultural depictions,’ prompting controversy

The girl told her mother Seitz raped her multiple times between 2016 and 2019, beginning when she was 10 years old, according to testimony in an arrest affidavit. The victim told sheriff’s officials Seitz also took photos of her while she was naked and stored them on his phone “for when he’s on the cruise ship,” a deputy wrote.

Seitz is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, two counts of sexual battery on a physically helpless person and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12, records show. He’s in Orange County Jail without bond.

Seitz has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of his charges, Cynthia Martinez, director of communications and public affairs for Disney Signature Experiences told the newspaper.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
