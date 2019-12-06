Menu

Sports

Johnsson goes on long-term injury list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2019 11:49 am

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson has been placed on long-term injury reserve with a leg injury.

Johnsson underwent a CT scan Thursday after suffering the injury on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Swedish forward will be out at least 10 games or 24 days, and the Leafs say he will be reassessed after the Christmas break.

Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games with the Leafs this season.

The Leafs also announced they have recalled forward Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenceman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
