World

Active shooter killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida; 1 dead, at least 11 injured

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 6, 2019 9:00 am
Updated December 6, 2019 9:23 am
Authorities in Florida are responding to reports of an active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
Authorities in Florida are responding to reports of an active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Authorities say an active shooter is dead after opening fire on multiple people Friday at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, and at least 11 people were hospitalized.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard told The Associated Press that the shooter is dead.

Five people were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said. Six more were taken to Ascension Sacred Heart, spokesman Mike Burke said. Neither spokesperson had information on their conditions that they could share with The Associated Press.

Base spokesman Jason Bortz said the base is on lockdown.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that law enforcement responded to the active shooter. Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola. The base dominates the economy of the surrounding area and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

The lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an U.S. sailor killed two civilian employees and injured another before shooting himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

