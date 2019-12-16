Those Old Radio Shows December 20-21

Friday, Dec. 20:
Hour 1: Fibber McGee & Molly – Mailing Christmas Packages; Amos & Andy – Christmas Show
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Remember the Night
Hour 3: Sherlock Holmes – The Night Before Christmas; Great Gildersleeve – LeRoy Sells Christmas Trees
Hour 4: Hallmark Players – Gift of the Magi; Suspense – Back for Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 21:
Hour 1: Radio City Playhouse – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas; Eddie Cantor – Christmas Show
Hour 2: Life of Riley – Roswell is a Difficult Christmas Guest; Burns & Allen – Christmas Presents with Eddie Cantor
Hour 3: Command Performance – 1942 Christmas Special
Hour 4: Jack Benny – Jack Buys Don Shoe Laces for Christmas; Truth or Consequence – Christmas Show
Hour 5: Great Gildersleeve – Leroy’s Holiday Job; Whistler – Delayed Christmas Present
