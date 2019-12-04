Dozens of kids treated to shopping spree by police officers in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

For the 15th annual CopShop event, 54 kids were paired up with 69 police officers who acted as personal shoppers for the children at the Halifax Shopping Centre Wednesday.

The day started out with a pizza party as stockings full of goodies were passed out to all the kids. Each child was then given a $200 gift card to spend and was also allowed to pick out their own winter coat from Sport Check.

Each child participated in the CopShop event had the opportunity to pick out a winter coat from Sport Chek. Alicia Draus / Global News

“There’s a lot of children who need that kind of thing this time of year, and it’s nice to have them support us,” said Sgt. Darla Perry who has participated in the program every year, but one.

“It’s an opportunity to participate with your fellow workers in a community event with children, and show some festive and holiday spirit and meet some new young people.”

This year Perry was paired up with 11-year-old Cloey who told her she wanted to spend half the money on herself, and half on gifts for friends and family.

“She really wanted to shop for her family and friends, and that was really nice to see.”

While Cloey decided to go a step farther by spending her money on gifts for others, the program itself does give the children an opportunity to give back themselves. They each received an additional $10 gift card to purchase a gift to be donated to the Salvation Army Toy Drive.

But for Cloey, it wasn’t the shopping that was the highlight.

Cloey gets to play cashier and scan her items as part of the CopShop program.

“My favourite part was when I got to be the cashier,” she said.

When the event first started 15 years ago it was the first of it’s kind, now nearly a dozen police departments across the country host similar events.