Crime

Former Manitoba teacher arrested in Thunder Bay, charged with possession of child pornography

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 10:50 am
Thunder Bay police.
Thunder Bay police. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

A teacher who worked in the Seine River School Division until June of this year has been charged with possession of child pornography in Thunder Bay.

Seine River School Division Superintendent Michael Borgfjord confirmed to Global News that Jason Sparling was a teacher in the division from 2007 until June of 2019.

“He relocated out of province in July 2019 and we were informed of the charges on Friday morning,” said Borgfjord.

“We have co-operated with authorities and were shocked to learn of the charges. The division takes these matters extremely seriously as these are very concerning charges.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged with child luring, child porn after online sting

The Thunder Bay Police Service said they arrested Sparling on Nov. 28 after an October investigation where they “located suspicious files that were made available for download.”

Story continues below advertisement

The service’s cyber crime unit tracked the address to a home on Robertson Street in Thunder Bay. They raided the home and confiscated evidence, including several devices, they said.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man, 56, busted for child porn

Jason William Sparling, 42, has been charged with accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was kept in custody and will appear in an Ontario courtroom Tuesday.

A LinkedIn profile belonging to Sparling says he’s been a teacher for 12 years. Borgfjord said he taught at Collège Lorette Collegiate and Collège St. Norbert Collegiate.

Protecting children from being victims of online pornography
Protecting children from being victims of online pornography
