Entertainment

Winnipeg’s best Christmas light displays for 2019 – a handy map

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 1:34 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 2:25 pm
Christmas lights on display near the Manitoba Legislative Building.
Christmas lights on display near the Manitoba Legislative Building. Getty Images

Winnipeg is a winter city and we fully embrace the yearly lights tradition.

But sometimes it’s hard to know where all the best light displays are. So, we’re putting together this handy-dandy map and need your help to do it.

Interactive map: Winnipeg’s best Christmas Lights for 2019

Mobile users, go here to access the map if it’s not showing up for you: Global Winnipeg Christmas Lights 2019 Map

Zoom in on our map to see the homes in Winnipeg that have fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with a light bulb and includes a photo of the display if possible, as well as a description.

It’s not too late to submit a house on your street that is worthy of being on the map! Email the address, a photo if possible and a description to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca, or send us a note on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
