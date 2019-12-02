Winnipeg’s best Christmas light displays for 2019 – a handy map

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is a winter city and we fully embrace the yearly lights tradition.

But sometimes it’s hard to know where all the best light displays are. So, we’re putting together this handy-dandy map and need your help to do it.

Interactive map: Winnipeg’s best Christmas Lights for 2019

Mobile users, go here to access the map if it’s not showing up for you: Global Winnipeg Christmas Lights 2019 Map

Zoom in on our map to see the homes in Winnipeg that have fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with a light bulb and includes a photo of the display if possible, as well as a description.

It’s not too late to submit a house on your street that is worthy of being on the map! Email the address, a photo if possible and a description to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca, or send us a note on Facebook or Twitter.

