Cyclist in life-threatening condition after early morning crash in rural Ottawa

Ottawa police say a man remains in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s rural south end in the early hours of Monday morning.

First responders say they were called to the area near Mitch Owens Road and John Quinn Road, northeast of Greely, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the cyclist suffered multi-system trauma in the collision, including serious head and chest injuries, and was rushed to the local trauma centre.

First responders could not confirm the cyclist’s age. The driver of the car wasn’t seriously injured in the crash, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

At around 10:15 a.m., police said Mitch Owens Road remains closed between Sale Barn Road and John Quinn Road while officers continue investigating the collision.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

COLLISION: Police are still on scene of a serious collision in which a cyclist was hit by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Mitch Owens Road is closed between Sale Barn Road and John Quinn Road. Duration unknown. Please take an alternate route. #ottnews #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 2, 2019