Traffic

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after early morning crash in rural Ottawa

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 10:51 am
Updated December 2, 2019 10:54 am
Ottawa first responders say a man is fighting critical injuries in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city's rural south end at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Ottawa first responders say a man is fighting critical injuries in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city's rural south end at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter

Ottawa police say a man remains in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s rural south end in the early hours of Monday morning.

First responders say they were called to the area near Mitch Owens Road and John Quinn Road, northeast of Greely, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say the cyclist suffered multi-system trauma in the collision, including serious head and chest injuries, and was rushed to the local trauma centre.

First responders could not confirm the cyclist’s age. The driver of the car wasn’t seriously injured in the crash, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

At around 10:15 a.m., police said Mitch Owens Road remains closed between Sale Barn Road and John Quinn Road while officers continue investigating the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

