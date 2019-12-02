Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

University of Ottawa Gee Gees women’s soccer team wins gold at university soccer world cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 9:48 am
The University of Ottawa Gee Gees women's soccer team took home gold at the FISU championship on Saturday.
The University of Ottawa Gee Gees women's soccer team took home gold at the FISU championship on Saturday. University of Ottawa

JINJIANG, China – The Ottawa Gee-Gees women’s team claimed an international championship on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Brazil at the inaugural FISU university soccer World Cup.

Ottawa toppled the favourites from Brazil’s Paulista University, which conceded its first and only goal of the tournament on a Mikayla Morton header in the second minute.

READ MORE: Raptors post historic 1st half, outplay the Jazz to stay perfect at home

Story continues below advertisement

Katherine Bearne perfectly placed her kick to a rising Morton, who headed the ball past the Paulista ‘keeper for the score.

Ottawa’s defence, led by tournament MVP Trinity Esprit, held the Brazilians at bay for the rest of the match.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Bearne, a fifth-year midfielder. “It was a great team win. Five games in 10 days is a lot on our bodies, but we really pulled together as a unit.”

READ MORE: OHL Roundup: Sunday, December 1, 2019

Canadian teams have won six medals (two gold, three silver and one bronze) in previous FISU university World Cups in other sports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ottawa sportsOttawa Gee GeesOttawa gee gees soccerOttawa gees gees womens soccerUniversity of Ottawa sportsUniversity sports ottawaWorld university soccer championship
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.