Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Gas Leak

Gas line rupture ends classes, triggers evacuation, at Manitoba school

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 2:05 pm
A gas leak forced evacuations in Kleefeld, Man. Friday.
A gas leak forced evacuations in Kleefeld, Man. Friday. mrdoomits / Getty Images

A school and some neighbouring homes in a southern Manitoba community had to be evacuated when a natural gas line was accidentally cut at a nearby construction site.

There were no reports of injuries when the rupture happened Friday morning in Kleefeld, about 60 km south of Winnipeg.

Hanover fire Chief Paul Wiebe said the construction site is adjacent to the kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school.

READ MORE: 46 people taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

The Hanover School Division issued a statement, saying that the RCMP and fire officials had deemed the school unsafe to re-enter and that students had been taken to safe places.

Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day and parents and guardians were asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

The division’s website said authorities expect the school to be open on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Gas leak triggers evacuation of some downtown Winnipeg buildings
Gas leak triggers evacuation of some downtown Winnipeg buildings
© 2019 The Canadian Press
RCMPEvacuationsGas LeakHanover School DivisionKeelfeldPaul Wiebe
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.