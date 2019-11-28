Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Okanagan

Long-time face of Gospel Mission to retire in 2020

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 8:23 pm
Randy Benson has announced his retirement after serving the community for 19 years.
Randy Benson has announced his retirement after serving the community for 19 years. Global News

A man who has been on the frontline of Kelowna’s homelessness situation has announced his upcoming retirement.

Randy Benson has been at the helm of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission as executive director for nearly two decades.

“The time has come. I’m in my 19th year here at the Gospel Mission,” said Benson. “It’s time for a change; I have announced my retirement for the summer of 2020.”

READ MORE: Workload for Kelowna Gospel Mission reduced following Leon Avenue clean up

Benson, 65, says he’s never seen the homeless situation in Kelowna this dire, and he hopes the city can get a handle on it.

“My hope for the future of the homelessness situation, here in Kelowna, is that we continue to work together,” said Benson. “We need more affordable housing, we need more support for people.”

Story continues below advertisement

He continued, “I don’t think the shelter system will ever be gone. I think we will always need shelters, a safety net.”

Oral care program expands at the Union Gospel Mission
Oral care program expands at the Union Gospel Mission

A long-time leader in the community, Benson told Global News what was most important about his time with the Gospel Mission.

“I think what has been the most rewarding thing for me is to see the changed lives,” Benson said. “We are making a difference for so many people, we are an important ministry in this city.”

The search for a successor will begin immediately.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission director calls on city to take action as tent city grows, mayor says city doing all it can
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission director calls on city to take action as tent city grows, mayor says city doing all it can
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganHomelessnesscentral okanaganHomeless Shelterleon avenuekelowna gospel missionRandy Benson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.