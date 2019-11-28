Long-time face of Gospel Mission to retire in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A man who has been on the frontline of Kelowna’s homelessness situation has announced his upcoming retirement.

Randy Benson has been at the helm of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission as executive director for nearly two decades.

“The time has come. I’m in my 19th year here at the Gospel Mission,” said Benson. “It’s time for a change; I have announced my retirement for the summer of 2020.”

READ MORE: Workload for Kelowna Gospel Mission reduced following Leon Avenue clean up

Benson, 65, says he’s never seen the homeless situation in Kelowna this dire, and he hopes the city can get a handle on it.

“My hope for the future of the homelessness situation, here in Kelowna, is that we continue to work together,” said Benson. “We need more affordable housing, we need more support for people.”

Story continues below advertisement

He continued, “I don’t think the shelter system will ever be gone. I think we will always need shelters, a safety net.”

1:35 Oral care program expands at the Union Gospel Mission Oral care program expands at the Union Gospel Mission

A long-time leader in the community, Benson told Global News what was most important about his time with the Gospel Mission.

“I think what has been the most rewarding thing for me is to see the changed lives,” Benson said. “We are making a difference for so many people, we are an important ministry in this city.”

The search for a successor will begin immediately.

2:27 Kelowna’s Gospel Mission director calls on city to take action as tent city grows, mayor says city doing all it can Kelowna’s Gospel Mission director calls on city to take action as tent city grows, mayor says city doing all it can