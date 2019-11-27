Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, November 27, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 11:42 pm

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Owen Bennett matched a season-high with 39 saves, as the Guelph Storm edged the Mississauga Steelheads 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday afternoon.

Daniil Chayka scored the winner on the power play 2:33 into the third period.

Matthew Papais and Eric Uba also recorded goals for the Storm (14-4-4), who have now won 11 of their last 12 games.

Richard Whittaker replied for the Steelheads (7-16-1).

Kai Edmonds turned aside 34 shots for Mississauga.

The Steelheads were scoreless on two power plays, while the Storm went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

SPIRIT 8 FIREBIRDS 3

Story continues below advertisement

FLINT, Mich. — Cole Perfetti scored a pair of goals and added an assist, as Saginaw routed the Firebirds.

Jake Goldowski recorded the winner for the Spirit (14-8-2) at 5:20 of the second period on the power play.

Evgeniy Oksentyuk, Connor Roberts and Emmet Pierce replied for Flint (15-9-0).

67’S 11 FRONTENACS 6

KINGSTON, Ont. — Austen Keating and Marco Rossi each recorded a hat trick as the 67’s downed the Kingston.

Keating also had four assists while Rossi had three for Ottawa (18-6-0).

Dawson Baker led the Frontenacs (5-15-4) with two goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS
© 2019 The Canadian Press
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsErie OttersWindsor SpitfiresOwen Sound AttackOttawa 67'sOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint Firebirdsmississauga steelheadsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.