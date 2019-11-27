Winnipeg police searching for 17-year-old deaf, non-verbal girl

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Justine McPherson was last seen Sunday afternoon in the Sargent Park area.

She is deaf and non-verbal and is 5’6″ with long straight red hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a black leather coat, burgundy shirt, black track pants, and a red and black runner on her left foot. Her right foot is in a cast.

Anyone with information can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

