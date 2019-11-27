Winnipeg police searching for 17-year-old deaf, non-verbal girl

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Justine McPherson was last seen Sunday afternoon in the Sargent Park area.
She is deaf and non-verbal and is 5’6″ with long straight red hair and brown eyes.
The teen was last seen wearing a black leather coat, burgundy shirt, black track pants, and a red and black runner on her left foot. Her right foot is in a cast.
Anyone with information can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS