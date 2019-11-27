Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Missing Girl

Winnipeg police searching for 17-year-old deaf, non-verbal girl

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 10:20 pm
Justine McPherson, 17, is missing.
Justine McPherson, 17, is missing. Winnipeg Police/Submitted

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Justine McPherson was last seen Sunday afternoon in the Sargent Park area.

She is deaf and non-verbal and is 5’6″ with long straight red hair and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a black leather coat, burgundy shirt, black track pants, and a red and black runner on her left foot. Her right foot is in a cast.

Anyone with information can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeMissing TeenMissing GirlDeafNon-Verbal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.