Canada’s peacekeeping efforts at historic low after Mali mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 3:11 pm
Canada’s contribution to peacekeeping is back to a historic low following the end of its mission in Mali.

United Nations’ figures show Canada had 41 military and police officers on peacekeeping operations at the end of September.

That was a steep drop from the 128 uniformed personnel deployed on UN missions the previous month, when the Canadian military was wrapping up its year-long mission in Mali.

It is also only one more than the 40 military and police officers that Canada had on peacekeeping operations in May 2018, seen as the lowest point when it comes to the number of personnel involved in Canadian peacekeeping since 1956.

Walter Dorn, a professor at the Canadian Forces College and one of Canada’s leading experts on peacekeeping, says the figures show the Liberal government is being hypocritical when it comes to showcasing their promises on peacekeeping.

And he believes Canada’s failure to step up and help the UN will ultimately hurt its bid for a Security Council seat next year.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
