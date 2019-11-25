Missing teen last spotted in East Kildonan: police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who was last seen in East Kildonan.
Christian Block, 17, has been missing since Friday, and was last seen around 11:30 p.m., police said.
Block is described as 5’11”, 143 lbs, with an athletic build and medium-length, light brown wavy hair. He also has a goatee, sideburns, and hazel eyes.
He was last seen carrying an Under Armour backpack with a green puffy winter jacket and black Nike runners.
Police are concerned for Block’s well-being, and ask anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-9896-6250.
