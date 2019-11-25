Missing teen last spotted in East Kildonan: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who was last seen in East Kildonan.

Christian Block, 17, has been missing since Friday, and was last seen around 11:30 p.m., police said.

Block is described as 5’11”, 143 lbs, with an athletic build and medium-length, light brown wavy hair. He also has a goatee, sideburns, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen carrying an Under Armour backpack with a green puffy winter jacket and black Nike runners.

Police are concerned for Block’s well-being, and ask anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-9896-6250.

#Missing: Please help us find Christian Block, 17. Last seen Fri, Nov 22 in the East Kildonan area. Desc'd as Indigenous, fair complexion, 5'11", 143 lbs, athletic build with as med-length light brown wavy hair, a goatee w/ sideburns and hazel eyes. More: https://t.co/9Blvef86EU pic.twitter.com/boSyI4vFeH — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 25, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

0:35 Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions