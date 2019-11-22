OHL Roundup: Friday, November 22, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

HAMILTON – Zachary Roy made 31 saves as the Hamilton Bulldogs shut out the North Bay Battalion 4-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Arthur Kaliyev scored twice for Hamilton (11-13-1) and Kade Landry had the power-play winner. Logan Morrison also scored.

Joe Vrbetic stopped 24 shots as North Bay (4-19-0) lost for the ninth time in its past 10 games.

The Bulldogs were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Battalion went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

STORM 3 STING 0

GUELPH, Ont. — Nico Daws stopped all 17 shots he faced as the Storm blanked Sarnia.

Eric Uba scored twice, including the winner, for Guelph (13-4-3) and Matthew Papais also found the back of the net.

Ethan Langevin turned aside 36 shots for the Sting (11-11-0).

—

FRONTENACS 5 WOLVES 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Shane Wright struck twice as the Frontenacs topped Sudbury.

Lucas Rowe’s goal 2:24 into the third period was the winner for Kingston (4-14-4), while Nick Wong and Zayde Wisdom added goals of their own.

Shane Bulitka, David Levin and Jack Thompson scored for the Wolves (14-10-1).

—

FIREBIRDS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Riley McCourt had a pair of goals as the Firebirds eked out a win over Sault Ste. Marie.

Ethan Keppen and Jack Wismer also scored for Flint (14-8-0).

Jacob Holmes, Jaromir Pytlik and Tye Kartye replied for the Greyhounds (9-14-1).

—

KNIGHTS 5 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Connor McMichael had a hat trick, including the winner, as London downed the Rangers.

Luke Evangelista and Jonathan Gruden rounded out the attack for the Knights (13-5-2).

Greg Meireles was the lone scorer for Kitchener (7-9-4).

—

OTTERS 4 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Chad Yetman had three goals as Erie doubled the Generals.

Brendan Sellan also scored for the Otters (11-6-7).

Brett Neumann and Oliver Suni responded for Oshawa (15-6-1).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.

