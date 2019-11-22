Meet Me at the Bell Tower marks 8 years of fighting violence in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been eight years since people first started meeting at a bell tower in Winnipeg’s North End, intent on putting an end to violence in their community.

The meet-up, known as Meet Me at the Bell Tower, will mark the anniversary Friday.

“It’s been really important for us to take a look at the violence that’s been happening in our community,” explained co-founder Michael Redhead Champagne.

“That’s what we’ve been doing for the last eight years, and I think — today more than ever — our community needs to see the things that we’re doing at Meet Me At The Bell Tower.

“I believe it’s the medicine that will help our city to heal from the challenges we’re facing.”

Every Friday at 6 p.m. community members gather under the bell tower at Selkirk Avenue and Powers Street to share their feelings about violence in the community and talk about the things they have done to help stop it.

Organizers have previously told Global News the event was started because young people were becoming frustrated at how often they would get together at funerals, hospitals or vigils.

People gather at Meet Me at the Bell Tower in Winnipeg. Global News

Champagne and co-founder Jenna are hoping to see new faces at this Friday’s meet-up.

“Folks will be able to see Indigenous young people sharing their truth about ideas that they feel can actually make our community a safer place,” said Champagne.

“With concrete examples of what’s been done and what we want our community members to do so that we can address systemic violence in our community.”

After the meeting, food will be served at the nearby Indigenous Family Centre.

Coming just a day after a teenage robbery suspect was shot in an officer-related shooting outside a West End convenience store, Jenna hopes the event will bring attention to the good things happening in Winnipeg.

“We need to stop focusing on the violence and we need to start to bring the peace,” she said.

“We need to start focusing on peace and love, because then it will manifest in our hearts more.”

Anyone heading to Friday’s Meet Me at the Bell Tower is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate for a community Christmas party the group is organizing.