Canada

Quebec human rights commission urges police to end street checks, collect data on stops, arrests

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2019 11:10 am
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Quebec's human rights commission says Montreal police must definitively end the practice of routine street checks.
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Quebec's human rights commission says Montreal police must definitively end the practice of routine street checks. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s human rights commission says Montreal police must definitively end the practice of routine street checks.

Commission vice-president Myrlande Pierre made the comments Friday to members of the city’s public security committee.

READ MORE: Montreal passes motion to stop random police checks. What’s next?

Pierre says police must also begin to collect reliable data when officers make arrests or stop people, in order to evaluate whether systemic biases are leading to unfounded street checks.

The committee is meeting to discuss a recent report delivered by university researchers that reveals black, Arab and Indigenous people are stopped by police significantly more often than white people in Montreal.

Community groups have strong reaction to Montreal police racial profiling report
Community groups have strong reaction to Montreal police racial profiling report

The report says black and Indigenous Montrealers are between four and five times more likely to be subjected to street checks than the rest of the population, while people of Arab descent are twice as likely to be stopped.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Montreal Police street checks: “stopped because of their ethnic origin, not because they’ve done anything”

Montreal police deputy director Marc Charbonneau says he accepts the report and his force will come up with a policy governing how officers make street checks by March 2020.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
