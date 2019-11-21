Menu

World

U.S. Secret Service stops ‘unauthorized vehicle’ from accessing White House

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 7:41 am
Updated November 21, 2019 7:42 am
Fall foliage covers the North Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Washington.
Fall foliage covers the North Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The U.S. Secret Service says officers have taken one person into custody after an unauthorized vehicle attempted to enter the White House grounds on Thursday.

The vehicle tried to gain entry by “following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint,” the federal law enforcement agency said in a tweet.

Officers stopped the vehicle and “the individual was immediately taken into custody,” they said.

Few other details were provided.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpWhite HouseWashingtonSecret ServiceWashington DCU.S. Secret ServiceUnited States Secret Servicearrest White Housevehicle entry White House
