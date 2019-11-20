Student walking to school in Toronto’s west end threatened with shotgun: police

Toronto police say a man allegedly threatened a student on their way to school with a shotgun in the west end.
Officers responded to the area of Starview Lane and Weston Road, just south of Sheppard Avenue West at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said a student was walking to school when a man pulled out to threaten them.
According to police, when they arrived on scene there were multiple witnesses reporting the same incident.
Officers said they were able to locate the suspect around 2 p.m. and have taken him into custody.
It’s unknown if the shotgun was found, police said. No word yet on if charges will be laid.
The investigation remains ongoing.
