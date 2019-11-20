Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Student walking to school in Toronto’s west end threatened with shotgun: police

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 3:28 pm
Toronto police say a man is in custody after he allegedly threaten a student with a shotgun.
Toronto police say a man is in custody after he allegedly threaten a student with a shotgun. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man allegedly threatened a student on their way to school with a shotgun in the west end.

Officers responded to the area of Starview Lane and Weston Road, just south of Sheppard Avenue West at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a student was walking to school when a man pulled out to threaten them.

READ MORE: Warrant issued for man who allegedly brought gun to school, threatened student: Toronto police

According to police, when they arrived on scene there were multiple witnesses reporting the same incident.

Officers said they were able to locate the suspect around 2 p.m. and have taken him into custody.

It’s unknown if the shotgun was found, police said. No word yet on if charges will be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto west-endWeapons Threatman allegedly pulls shotgunman allegedly threatens studentshotgun threatStarview Lane and Weston RoadToronto police shotgun threat
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.