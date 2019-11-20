Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

3 Manitoba cities in top 10 of Macleans’ Most Dangerous Places in Canada, Winnipeg ranks 13th

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 9:58 am
Updated November 20, 2019 10:08 am
The welcome sign for the City of Thompson, Man.
The welcome sign for the City of Thompson, Man. City of Thompson

It’s a dubious honour that doesn’t surprise anyone living in Manitoba.

National news magazine Macleans has released their annual list of Canada’s Most Dangerous Places, and Thompson once again tops the list for violent crime.

Portage la Prairie ranks third, Selkirk comes in at seventh.

Winnipeg places in the Top 20 at number 13.

READ MORE: Crime severity spikes in Winnipeg, Manitoba has highest provincial homicide rate

All four cities have seen their crime severity index rise year-over-year.

The report isn’t news to Manitoba — Macleans uses Statistics’ Canada’s Crime Severity Index to rank cities, and the latest numbers were released in July.

The report also isn’t news to Thompson Mayor Colleen Smook, which has been ranked No. 1 for the past three years for violent crime, and No. 2 for crime overall.

Story continues below advertisement

But she says the ranking doesn’t reflect living in Thompson.

The Macleans Violent Crime ranking for Canada.
The Macleans Violent Crime ranking for Canada. Macleans.ca

“We’ve had many issues, especially with youth and break and enters and actually during the summer it escalated to some machete attacks,” she told 680 CJOB.

The mayor chalks up the rise in violence to gang initiation, noting some kids as young as 10 are on the streets and participating.

The province of Manitoba announced $2.1 million in spending Tuesday for a group in Thompson called Street Reach, a youth outreach program that connects with disadvantaged kids and guides them home, said Smook.

“When Street Reach is in Thompson, for the two or three days they are, our youth crime and youth out on the streets is down anywhere from 70 to 85 per cent.”

Story continues below advertisement
University Criminologist breaks down the high crime rates in Winnipeg
University Criminologist breaks down the high crime rates in Winnipeg
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimePortage la Prairie ManitobaMaclean'sThompson ManitobaCanada's most dangerous places
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.