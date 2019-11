Send this page to someone via email

A train has stopped in Winnipeg’s East Elmwood neighbourhood, blocking traffic in both directions.

Winnipeg police confirmed they were called to the area at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday and are directing traffic.

Police said they expect to be there for several hours and that commuters should avoid the area on their way home.

Several bus routes have been rerouted, including Routes 43, 44, 77, 85 and 90. Find more details here.

TRAFFIC ALERT: PANET & MUNROE.

Train is stopped across the roadway.

Police are rerouting north and southbound traffic to go east or west.

Avoid this area.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic pic.twitter.com/1OjN6fo8B1 — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) November 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police on scene expect to be there for several hours. Will Reimer/Global News