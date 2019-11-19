3-alarm fire breaks out at Queen Street West restaurant in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services say they are battling a 3-alarm fire in the city’s Parkdale neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a restaurant on Queen Street West, just west of Dufferin Street shortly after 5 a.m.

Fire officials said smoke was visible from the back of the first floor unit of a commercial-residential mix building.

The fire the spread to the second floor forcing the evacuation of residents living in apartments above the restaurant.

Firefighters searched the building and there were no reported injuries.

Toronto police are warning motorists and commuters to take an alternate route as the immediate area is closed to traffic.

FIRE Queen St W near Brock Ave – commercial property. Queen St W is now closed in the area. Choose an alternate. @tps11div @trafficservices 2231741 ^ma pic.twitter.com/mPDH5PK90f — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 19, 2019

