Canada

3-alarm fire breaks out at Queen Street West restaurant in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 6:50 am
Toronto firefighters on scene of a fire on Queen Street West.
Toronto firefighters on scene of a fire on Queen Street West. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto Fire Services say they are battling a 3-alarm fire in the city’s Parkdale neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a restaurant on Queen Street West, just west of Dufferin Street shortly after 5 a.m.

Fire officials said smoke was visible from the back of the first floor unit of a commercial-residential mix building.

READ MORE: Elderly man in hospital after fire in Toronto's northwest end

The fire the spread to the second floor forcing the evacuation of residents living in apartments above the restaurant.

Firefighters searched the building and there were no reported injuries.

Toronto police are warning motorists and commuters to take an alternate route as the immediate area is closed to traffic.

