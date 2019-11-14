Father’s ashes stolen from Sicamous storage locker: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Shuswap are appealing for the return of cremated ashes “no further questions asked.”

RCMP said the cremated remains were inside a hand-made wooden jewelry box that was stolen earlier this week from a storage unit in Sicamous.

The theft was part of a rash of break-ins at the storage facility on Hillier Road and happened sometime between Saturday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to police.

Police said four storage units were targeted. However, RCMP said the culprit left “many valuable larger items such as gasoline generators, leather furniture and fishing gear behind.”

“I believe that the person who stole this jewelry box, which was a wedding gift to our victim, may have had no idea that it contained the ashes of her late father,” Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a media release.

"It is extremely important to this woman that her father's ashes and the jewelry box be returned."

McNeil said if the box is brought to the front counter of the Sicamous RCMP detachment there will be “no questions asked” and police will return the items to their owner.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the jewelry box to phone the Sicamous detachment at 250-836-2878 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.