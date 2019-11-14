Texas murder suspect who illegally crossed into Manitoba spotted in Winkler, Carman, Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A Texas murder suspect who crossed the border illegally was spotted in Manitoba this summer, said RCMP.

Derek Whisenand, 28, wanted for murder in the U.S., crossed into Canada near Haskett, Man., during the week of June 24.

He was spotted on the morning of June 26 at the Walmart in Winkler, before getting a ride north to Carman, and eventually ending up in Winnipeg.

Police said Whisenand was last seen in the city on the afternoon of June 26, when he was dropped off at a Junior’s restaurant on St. Mary’s Road at Fermor Avenue.

RCMP are looking to talk to anyone who may have helped him get from Winkler to Carman.

He’s described as 6’0″, 250 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen with a black goatee. Police said he has a tattoo of a pentagram on his left wrist and was travelling with a medium-sized, brindle-coloured dog that may be a mix of a German Shepherd and a boxer.

WANTED for Murder (Texas): 28yo Derek Whisenand illegally crossed into Canada around June 24, with a medium sized dog. Last seen on June 26 at Junior’s restaurant (St. Mary’s Rd @ Fermor Ave in Wpg). Have info? Call #rcmpmb 204-324-9121 https://t.co/TsRzBJHdYv pic.twitter.com/X2tf2333rN — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 14, 2019

Police released previously unseen video of the suspect in hopes that members of the public can provide information.

“We realize it has been several months since the last confirmed sighting of Derek Whisenand,” said RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

“We’re hoping these new photos will once again generate new information about his time in the province and lead us to his current location. Tweet This

“We’re looking for any information to help our officers safely find and arrest him.”

Anyone with information about Whisenand is asked to call the RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team at 204-324-9121 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP said Whisenand may be armed and is considered dangerous.

