Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Neil Young says U.S. citizenship bid stalled because of cannabis use

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 3:20 pm
Neil Young performing live on stage in Hyde Park in London on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Neil Young performing live on stage in Hyde Park in London on Friday, July 12, 2019. Richard Gray/EMPICS

Neil Young says his marijuana use has cast a cloud over his application to become a dual citizen in the United States.

The legendary singer-songwriter and proud Canadian says in a statement on his website that he recently applied for American citizenship so he could vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Young says he passed a test in which he was asked many questions and answered truthfully, but was recently told he must do another test due to his use of cannabis.

In April, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued a policy alert stating that applicants who possess, grow or distribute marijuana may lack “good moral character,” even if the activity is legal in their state or country.

President and CEO of Cannabis NB says profitability is still a distant goal
President and CEO of Cannabis NB says profitability is still a distant goal

Young writes in his post that he sincerely hopes he has exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote with his conscience on President Donald Trump and his fellow candidates.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. citizenship department and the musician’s publicist did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Young has lived in the U.S. for decades.

Related News
© 2019 The Canadian Press
cannabis iqNeil Youngcannabis U.S. bordercannabis U.S. citizenship applicationmarijuana U.S. citizenship applicationNeil Young cannabisNeil Young cannabis U.S. citizenship
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.