Remembrance Day in Toronto 2019: ceremonies across the city

Toronto will mark Remembrance Day on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour with a moment of silence for two minutes to honour Canada’s veterans at several services and events across the city on Monday.

Here is a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Toronto:

Ontario government’s Remembrance Day Ceremony:

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ontario Veteran’s Memorial located at the south grounds of Queen’s Park (111 Wellesley St. W.)

The ceremony is open to the public. The following road closures will be in effect for the ceremony from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 11:

Queen’s Park Crescent East from College Street North to Wellesley Street West.

Queen’s Park Crescent West from Hoskin Avenue South to College Street.

Grosvenor Street from Queen’s Park Crescent East to Surrey Place.

Wellesley Street West from Queen’s Park Crescent East to Queen’s Park Crescent West.

Across the city, here is a list of Civic Remembrance Day Services for Monday, all ceremonies begin at 10:45 a.m.

Toronto Old City Hall – Cenotaph

60 Queen Street West

60 Queen Street West East York Civic Centre – Memorial Gardens

850 Coxwell Avenue

850 Coxwell Avenue Etobicoke Civic Centre – Cenotaph

399 The West Mall

399 The West Mall Meridian Arts Centre – George Weston Recital Hall

5040 Yonge Street (formerly Toronto Centre for the Arts)

5040 Yonge Street (formerly Toronto Centre for the Arts) York Civic Centre Cenotaph

2700 Eglinton Avenue West

2700 Eglinton Avenue West Fort York National Historic Site

250 Fort York Boulevard

Following Toronto’s Old City Hall ceremony, the Great War Book of Remembrance and the Golden Book of Remembrance will be available for viewing from noon to 2 p.m.

According to the City of Toronto’s website, the “Great Book of Remembrance contains the names of over 3,200 members of Toronto-based regiments who died in service to our country, during the First World War. The Golden Book of Remembrance pays tribute to the war dead from the Second World War. It contains the names of service people from Toronto who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”