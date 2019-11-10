Menu

Sports

Marner out at least four weeks with ankle injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2019 9:32 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without the services of forward Mitch Marner longer than they hoped.

The club announced on Sunday that Marner underwent an MRI exam on his injured ankle and will be out of the lineup for a minimum of four weeks.

Marner sustained the injury in Saturday’s 3-2 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He was hurt after falling awkwardly on his right leg off the second period’s opening faceoff. He struggled mightily to get to the bench and went the locker room.

He returned during a television timeout to test his ankle, but once again headed off and was done for the night.

The 22-year-old has four goals and 18 points in 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season after signing a six-year, US$65.3 million contract in September.

He led Toronto last season with 94 points in 82 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
